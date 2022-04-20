Poster Launch Of 'Design Castle 2021' At Subharti Fine Art College

Meerut (The Hawk): The poster of "Design Castle 2021" was launched on 06 May 2021 at the Nandlal Bose Subharti College of Fine Art and Fashion Design of Swami Vivekanand Subharti University.

The poster of Design Castle 2021 was launched by Dr. Pintu Mishra, Principal of Fine Art Colleges along with fashion show director-choreographer Kapil Gohari.

Principal Dr. Pintu Mishra informed that the Mega Fashion Show Design Castle 2021 is going to be organized by Fine Arts College on 06 May 2021 at Subharti University. He said that a weekly grooming workshop will also be organized before the fashion show, in which all students will be taught personality creation, how to make a cat walk, and the tricks of becoming successful models. He said that 16 rounds have been kept in the fashion show which is based on different themes, in which the creative work will be encouraged by displaying the dress made by the students and graduates of fashion design. He informed that fashion experts, designers, choreographers etc. from all over the country including Delhi, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Gurgaon will be involved in the workshop and fashion show to enhance the knowledge of fashion students. He said that the fashion industry is the largest in today's time and there is a great demand for models, choreographers and creative people in this field, for this, the students of Subharti University's Fine Arts Colleges get to learn about Indian culture, along with painting, creative knowledge , Fashion, dance etc. along with the current trend of running fashion, they are being made talented so that they can go ahead and make their name and country in the world of fashion. Show director-choreographer Kapil Gohari said that in the fashion world, confidence is the key that leads to the pinnacle of success, but it is also necessary to have skill and skill with confidence and that is the purpose in which models will be groomed at Castle. On this occasion departmental head Dr. Sadhana, creative head Rajesh Kumar, Neha Singh, Sambit Mukherjee, Anjali, Rashika etc. were present.