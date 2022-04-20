Poster boy for 'Make in India' in Defence fielded by BJP in West Bengal's Rashbehari

Kolkata: The army's poster boy for the "Make in India" initiative, Lt Gen (retired) Subrata Saha, has been fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party from Rashbehari Assembly constituency in West Bengal.

BJP has announced the name of former Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen (retd) Subrata Saha, credited for establishing the Army Design bureau for Make in India for the Army, as its candidate from Rashbehari constituency.

"I helped establish the Army Design bureau for Make in India for the Army on August 31, 2016. It was inaugurated by the then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar," said Lt Den (retired) Saha while speaking to ANI.

At the Army Design Bureau, Saha was responsible for perspective planning, force modernisation and capability development. He is also the Founding Director General of the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Make in India" and BJP's proposed new industrial policy for West Bengal in its poll manifesto have also seemingly complemented each other in the selection of the retired Army officer, sources stated.The second term member of the National Security Advisory Board believes that after serving the nation through Army for four decades, it is time to serve the people of his state.

"I have served four decades in the Army now is the time to serve people," he added.

This is his second term with the National Security Advisory Board. However, whether he needs to resign before filing nomination, Saha said, "I have to first study the technicality. I will comply with the norms," he added.

The retired Army officer also believes that securing people's lives from 'various threats' is pertinent. The first thing on his mind to do for the people us to ensure that their lives are safe.

"Securing the lives of the people of the constituency from all criminal, violent and illegal activities happening would be a priority. We have a long march ahead," he added.

Saha studied at Sainik School in Purulia's West Bengal and later went on to the National Defence Academy.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)