Post-mortem report confirms Sushant Singh Rajput died due to asphyxia; police say he was being treated for depression

Mumbai: A day after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence, the police have made certain disclosures regarding the actor's mental condition at the time of his death. The police on Monday revealed that the 'Kai PoChe!' actor, who was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday morning, was battling depression. According to a Mumbai Police official, the team that visited his residence found medication meant to treat depression. No suicide note, however, was found from the spot, the official added.

Mirror Now reported that the actor was undergoing treatment for his condition at Mumbai's Hinduja hospital. The police are yet to speak to the doctor who was treating him.

Meanwhile, the provisional post-mortem report has revealed that the cause of death was asphyxia due to hanging, the police have said. The post-mortem was conducted at Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital in Mumbai.

"Provisional post-mortem report has been submitted by doctors at Bandra Police Station. A team of three doctors conducted the autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput. The provisional cause of death is asphyxia due to hanging," Abhishek Trimukhe, Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police, said on Monday.

On Sunday, Mumbai Police as well as the crime branch officials visited his rented flat on Sunday, but nothing suspicious was found. The police said that the actor had spoken to his sister on the telephone around 9 am on Sunday. An hour later, he had a glass of juice and took his tablets. The police added that the cook knocked several times on his door around 11:30 am to confirm the menu. When the cook and the actor's two friends who were staying with him in the house got no response, they then called a key-maker who helped open the door. The friends then rang up his sister and the police.

The untimely death of the versatile actor has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike. Scores of actors and politicians from across the nation have taken it online to share their grief and sorrow with the untimely demise of the young actor. (ANI)