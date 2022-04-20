Post-Lodha committee verdict, IPL Governing Council to meet on July 19

Kolkata: IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla on Wednesday said a meeting of the league's Governing Council will be convened on July 19 to discuss and analyse the Justice Lodha Committee report. "After the verdict of Justice Lodha Committee, we are in the process of consultation. I had a meeting with the BCCI president (Jagmohan Dalmiya) and I am in conversation with BCCI Secretary Anurag Thakur also," said Shukla. "We have decided to convene the meeting of the Governing Council of IPL on July 19 where the entire report will be discussed and analysed. The Governing Council will take a decision whether a group should be appointed to study the report that how it can be implemented. The president is of the view that after this verdict, we have to protect the IPL and the interest of the players and BCCI," he added. In a landmark judgment, the Justice R.M Lodha committee found Chennai Super Kings (CSK) official Gurunath Meiyappan and Rajasthan Royals (RR) co-owner Raj Kundra guilty, and imposed life suspensions on the duo. The committee also suspended Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals from participating in the IPL for a period of two years. ANI