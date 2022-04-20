Post Demonetisation: UP Religious Establishments On Scanner

Lucknow: Post demonetisation in Uttar Pradesh has created problem for the maths, ashrams and temples in the state with now authorities asked the officials of these religious establishments to daily deposit their donations, besides make proper accounts of other assets of their temples, ashrams and maths.

Now, the Income Tax department and the financial authorities have put these 'rich' ashrams, maths, temples and religious trusts on the scanner to prevent the black money to be invested.

A report from Vrindavan said temples in Mathura and Vrindavan, which get close to Rs six crore each month in donations, have been asked by the district administration to take each day's earnings to the bank and deposit them there.

There are over 7,000 temples in the twin cities and all of them will be expected to open their donation boxes at the end of the day for various banks to collect them.

Mathura district officials here today said the directive was sent by the central governemnt and hence they have to enforce it.

" ?Instructions have been issued to all temples to deposit their donations on a daily basis to their respective bank accounts," an official said.

The move is also being viewed as a step by the administration to check people from giving away currency in the now-banned Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes and the religious places should not turn into "exchange centres" for people to get their ill-gotten wealth converted into legitimate cash. The move is also aimed to get small denomination notes into quick circulation through banks. Meanwhile in another move, the income tax department has issued notices to all religious trusts and major temples in Ayodhya in Faizabad district asking them to present their balance sheets as on November 8, when the demonetisation order was implemented.

The I-T department swung into action after reports that there was a beeline for all religious trusts for turning black money into white after the demonetisation announcement.

The I-T department has also issued notices to religious trusts being run by scions of erstwhile estates, said sources.

Sources said notices have been served to all religious trusts and action is likely to be taken against trusts whose accounts would have anomalies.

In Lucknow too, after asking devotees not to put the demonetised notes in donation boxes, temples are going an extra mile to keep their balance-sheets clean.

"Accounts are audited routinely but since demonetisation began, the logbooks were verified once more," said Mahant Devya Giri of the Mankameshwar Temple. Likewise, a chartered accountant visits the Hanuman Setu Temple twice a day .

"The CA examines all the expenditure and income to rule out any human error," said an officer in the management committee.