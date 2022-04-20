Post CAA Stir, UP Limps Back To Normal

Lucknow: With Uttar Pradesh limping back to normal following violence over CAA in several parts of the state, three people were arrested in connection with the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) protest violence in the state capital on December 19.

Police sources here said that Nadeem, along with Waseem and Ashfaq, were arrested on Monday. All the three are the active members of Popular Front of India(PFI) with Waseem being its state president and Ashfaq-- its treasurer. Sources said that Nadeem, the prime accused in the violence and a native of Barabanki had instigated the mob in the violence near Parivartan Chowk in the state capital on Thursday last in which several vehicles were torched, including that of the mediapersons.

Police nabbed the culprits after they were found involved in the video and CCTV footage.

On Sunday, state deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma too have disclosed that PFI was behind the violence in the state capital. He had said that PFI have the same members, who were earlier with the banned SIMI.

UP police has also arrested six people from West Bengal, who escaped there after participating in the violence in Lucknow and other parts of the state last week.

Meanwhile, the situation in UP was limping back to normal though in several cities, the authorities were still taking no chance and have not withdrawn ban on internet services clamped since Thursday last.

In Lucknow, the internet ban would continue till midnight of Monday while in Prayagraj it has been extended till December 24. In Meerut and Mau, the internet suspension has been revoked.

The police has registered 164 FIRs in the state for violence over CAA protest and have arrested 879 people so far. Besides 5312 people taken into preventive detention in connection with incidents of violence across the state. A total of 288 police personnel also received injuries, including 61, who were injured by firearms during the violence. A total of 76 cases have been registered and 108 people arrested across the state in connection with objectionable and misleading posts on social media on CAA. Action have also been taken against 15,344 social media posts. UNI