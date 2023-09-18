Possibility of LS poll announcement in special session: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: AAP MP Sanjay Singh said on Monday as the five-year term of the central government is coming to an end, there are possibilities of an announcement regarding the general election during the special session of Parliament.

He suggested that the discussion about taking photos of all MPs from both Houses might imply that MPs would no longer need to attend, as their five-year term has concluded, and an announcement for elections might follow.

“We have been informed that photographs of all MPs from both Houses will be taken. It appears that the time for the next election may have come, and the members could be informed that their attendance is no longer required. We have

completed five years, and an announcement of the next election may be on the horizon,” he said while interacting with the media outside the House.

The session will be held in the existing Parliament House on Monday, but from September 19, the session will resume in the new building.

—IANS