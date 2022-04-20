POSOCO Power System Awards 2021

New Delhi: Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO), a Government of India Enterprise in association with Foundation for Innovation & Technology Transfer (FITT), the industrial interface organization at IIT Delhi has launched the 9th edition of the POSOCO Power System Awards (PPSA)- 2021. PPSA is a part of the CSR initiatives of POSOCO, through which it encourages research and growth in the area of power systems and strengthening of industry-academia collaboration. This award program is wholly funded by POSOCO while FITT is the implementing partner at the national level. The call for applications is open from December 10 to 31, 2020.

"Looking at its ever increasing popularity and enthusiasm among the power system fraternity, I truly believe that PPSA has effectively served the objective for which it was envisaged and will continue to motivate the young researchers in India to take up work in the area of Power Systems and related fields." Shri K.V.S. Baba, CMD, POSOCO.

"PPSA, which started as a modest effort to encourage research and innovations in the power systems area has evolved into a mature program that is gaining traction in the electrical engineering community. Now, we are glad to launch the e-portal for this award program and hope to see increased interest from students," Dr Anil Wali, MD FITT.

PPSA seeks to recognize research in power systems and related field in both Doctoral/Master categories in all the technical institutions offering post-graduation in power systems in India. Fifteen awardees in the PPSA-Doctoral category will be awarded a cash prize of Rs.1,00,000/- for each short-listed project along with certificates. Similarly, fifteen awardees under PPSA-Master category will be awarded with a cash prize of Rs. 40,000/- for each shortlisted project along with certificates. Details on eligibility and submission are available in www.ppsa.in.

