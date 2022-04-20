Positive Cases In UP Go Up To 2742

Lucknow: The total number of positive Novel Coronavirus patients in Uttar Pradesh on Monday rose to 2742, with the virus spreading out it's tentacles in as many as 64 districts.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 1939, as 758 patients have recovered so far. The death toll has reached 43.

State Principal Secretary of Health Amit Mohan Prasad said here that Uttar Pradesh has done a good work in containing the spread of the pandemic.

'Over 50,193 surveillance teams had worked tirelessly by reaching 43,56,923 houses in the state, covering a population of 2,16,78,495, to check them of Coronavirus," he added.

He said the testing facilities in the state were increasing day by day as till date, 90,821 samples had been tested in around 20 labs in the state.

'On Sunday, 3328 samples were sent and testing were done of 4021 samples, thus clearing the backlog. Similarly, tests of 289 pools of 1397 samples were also done, in which 15 pools were found positive,' Mr Prasad added.

Presently, there are 2024 patients in the isolation beds of dedicated Covid hospitals in the state, while 11,049 people are in the facility quarantine.

The Health department officials appealing to migrant workers reaching UP and sent to home quarantine for 21 days, should stay inside their houses and do not try to meet their friends or family members , particularly with those who are ill or aged. Mr Prasad reiterated that people showing symptoms of any illness should immediately go to a hospital or contact the Hhealth department.

'It has been observed that those who are detected of COVID-19 at early stage get recovered, but those who delay it, it can cause complications ," he added. UNI