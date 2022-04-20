POSist Bridges Technology Gap In The Restaurant Industry, Introduces An Integrated Marketplace

New Delhi: The marketplace enables restaurants to explore technology solutions and seamlessly integrate with the point-of-sale system powered by POSist New Delhi, December 15, 2020: POSist, a fast-growing cloud-based restaurant technology platform has introduced an app marketplace for the restaurant industry. The POSist marketplace allows restaurants to easily browse, try, and install trusted applications with one-click. In addition, the marketplace also provides developers to easily build apps for restaurants to manage Front of the house (FOH) and Back of the house (BOH) operations. Using the POSist marketplace, restaurants can fully harness the strength of the POSist platform by integrating with third-party applications from its marketplace which currently has over 150+ technology partners.

These applications offer a wide range of solutions such as Accounting software, Online-ordering platforms, Digital wallets, Cloud telephony software, Table reservation platforms, Loyalty programs, and Delivery integration with top online food aggregators, globally. By providing restaurants with one-click activation of these solutions, the App Marketplace is designed to help brands achieve bottom-line growth. Through the Marketplace, POSist is working with the leading technology players in the industry such as Qwikcilver, Deliverect, Dotpe, Paytm, Zomato, Urban Piper, Mymenu, among others.

"The app ecosystem has been in the SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) world for quite some time. With the POSist marketplace, we have opened up a new segment for the fast-growing restaurant industry which brings across everything from delivery, accounting, cloud telephony to payments under one platform. Today, the restaurant industry is well-positioned to embrace technology and new methods of managing the operations. We stay committed to providing a convenient and efficient platform for our customers to grow their business.", said Ashish Tulsian, CEO & Co-founder of POSist. "The POSist marketplace allows developers to build integrations that easily extend across different products in our suite while offering a single interface for customers to access hundreds of applications that make their day-to-day operations simple," added Ashish. "POSist is known for its quality, reliability, and user-friendly platform.

They have created a brand in the top tier of the market in India and abroad. We are really happy to partner with POSist and the entire team." Saurabh Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Piper, an online platform simplifying online ordering for restaurants. As new partners continue to join the platform, each will be able to integrate its own apps with POSist API. Additional benefits of the Marketplace include driving and diversifying revenues through access to over 8,000 restaurant brands using POSist in 20 countries. The Marketplace is the latest step in the company's roadmap to connect restaurants and cloud kitchens with new technologies to manage the entire lifecycle of a restaurant operation.

For more information about the POSist Marketplace, visit https://www.posist.com/marketplace/ About POSist Launched in 2012, POSist is a global leader in the cloud-based restaurant technology platform. It offers scalable, reliable, and easy to use point-of-sale technology, enabling businesses to automate operations, delight guests, and grow revenue. Headquartered in New Delhi (India), POSist has over 130 employees with a presence in the USA, UK, Gulf, Latam & Southeast Asia. POSist is trusted by over 8,000 restaurants in 20 countries and 100 cities worldwide.

—IANS