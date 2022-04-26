Poshan Pakhwada 2022 Witnesses 3 Crore Activities Across The Nation

Poshan Pakhwada-2022 has witnessed three crore activities across the nation. The Ministry of Women and Child Development celebrated the fourth 'Poshan Pakhwada' from 21st March to 4th of April. This year, 'Poshan Pakhwada' was focused around two broader areas - height and weight measurement of beneficiary children up to six years of age and activities concentrated around Gender Sensitive Water Management, Anaemia and Traditional Food for healthy mother and child especially in Tribal Areas.





The Ministry said, one of the key activities of the fortnight this year, focused on Gender Awareness on Water Management aiming at promoting the role of women in water governance, conservation and management through active sensitization by 'Poshan Panchayats' and Mother Groups.