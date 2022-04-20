Portuguese Finance Minister tests Covid-19 positive

Lisbon: Portuguese Minister of State for Finance Joao Leao has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, his Ministry announced in a statement.

The Minister "is in isolation at home, has so far not shown any symptoms and is working", Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying on Saturday.

On Saturday, Portugal recorded 166 new coronavirus deaths and 10,947 fresh cases, two new daily records, according to the Directorate-General for Health (DGS).

The DGS epidemiological bulletin also indicates that 4,653 people are hospitalized, 93 more than on Friday.

A total of 638 patients are in intensive care, 16 more than on Friday.

Both figures are also new highs.

Since the pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020, Portugal has registered 8,709 deaths and 539,416 infections, with 128,165 cases now active.

Portugal entered a new two-week nationwide lockdown since Friday in a bid to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

