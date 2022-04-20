Portugal, Spain agree on common strategy for transboundary development

Lisbon: The Prime Ministers of Portugal and Spain have agreed on a common strategy for transboundary development.

The development took place during the premiers; meeting in the northern Portuguese city of Guarda on Saturday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa told the media after the meeting that the strategy is presented as a set of measures and investments to "make life easier for people living on both sides of the border".

According to the TV channel RTP, the two sides would allow border residents to have free movement between the two countries.

They also ruled out the possibility of new border closure despite rising Covid-19 cases.

The two leaders agreed to enhance cooperation between the two countries' health services, allowing the citizens of both countries to have equal medical care in each other's health sector.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told reporters that the strategy also included "a common governance system, with concrete measures" and "total alignment of economic recovery plans" with "objectives of ecological and digital transition, social cohesion and combating the pandemic".

On the ongoing health crisis, Sanchez revealed that Spain "negotiates with the pharmaceutical companies to acquire the vaccine", which it hopes to arrive as soon as possible.

—IANS