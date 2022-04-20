Portraying Modi As India Is An Insult, Says Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday slammed the BJP and RSS for portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India, saying they were repeating the same mistake which the Congress did earlier.

"By portraying Modi-is-India and India-is-Modi, the BJP/RSS are committing the same mistake and insulting India and democracy," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted. "A huge pity and most condemnable. People will not forgive them for this sin," she added, referring to the earlier Congress propaganda that Indira (Gandhi) was India and India was Indira. Her remarks came three days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that the Indian Army was 'Modiji ki sena'. --IANS