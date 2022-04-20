    Menu
    Portion Of Bridge Built Across Gosi River Collapses In Uttarakhand

    April20/ 2022


    Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): The portion of a bridge built across Gosi River, under Pithoragarh and Bangapani tehsils has been collapsed on July 28. It has been collapsed following overnight heavy rainfall. Movement of people have also been halted in the route.

