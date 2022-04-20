Portia De Rossi opens up about early struggle with bulimia, anorexia

Washington: Australian model Portia De Rossi got emotional as she recalled her struggle with bulimia at the tender age of 12. The 42-year-old beauty, who's also the subject of a series of online documentaries called 'It Got Better,' had struggled with eating disorders and body image issues for most of her growing years, and only now is stable and happy with herself, US magazine reported. Speaking about her early days in modelling, De Rossi, who's married to comedienne Ellen DeGeneres, said that she had long suffered from anorexia and bulimia, and used to avoid eating for ten days ahead of her stage shows, after her agents had asked her to go on a diet. De Rossi said that she would diet, binge on comfort food and then induce vomiting as she did not want to get fat. ANI