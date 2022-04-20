Portfolios Distributed, CM Rawat Keeps Home, Health, PWD

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday distributed portfolios among his cabinet, keeping home, power, health, public works department (PWD) and 33 others with himself.

The senior-most minister in the cabinet, Satpal Maharaj got irrigation, flood control, tourism and culture departments.

Prakash Pant got the finance ministry. He will also be looking after the excise, commercial and entertainment taxes. Former Congress leader Yashpal Arya was made in-charge of transport, social welfare and minority welfare. Another former Congress leader, Harak Singh Rawat has been made to look after forest, wild life. Madan Kaushik got the ministries of urban development. Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Trivendra Singh Rawat took oath as the ninth Chief Minister of Uttarakhand on March 19.

In the recently-concluded assembly polls, the BJP won with a clear majority with 57 seats in the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly, thereby ousting the Congress that managed to win just 11 seats this time.