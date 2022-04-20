Porsche blames Paul Walker for his own death

Los Angeles: Lawyers for German automaker Porsche said actor Paul Walker was responsible for his own death in a crash of a Porsche sports car, in response to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Walker�s daughter, court documents showed. Cranbrook Partners, representing Porsche and other defendants, said in papers filed last week in Los Angeles Superior Court that Walker�s death was the result of his �own comparative fault.� In November 2013 Walker was a passenger in a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT driven by Roger Rodas when the vehicle careened into trees and a utility pole in Santa Clarita, northwest of Los Angeles, killing both men. After a four-month investigation, Los Angeles officials said the crash had been caused by excessive speed and not mechanical failure. Meadow Walker, the actor�s only child and sole heir, filed a complaint in September accusing Porsche of skimping on safety features for the vehicle, which could have prevented the crash or at least kept the actor alive. Her lawsuit requested a jury trial. Lawyers for Porsche said Walker had �knowingly and voluntarily assumed all risk, perils and danger� of the 2005 Carrera GT, and that the car, owned by Rodas, had been �abused and altered,� and �was misused and improperly maintained. That abuse and alteration proximately caused or contributed to the incident and to Mr. Walker�s death,� Cranbrook said. Meadow Walker�s attorney Jeff Milam said on Tuesday that Porsche was �trying to deflect its own responsibility by blaming the victim.� �Paul was the passenger in a car that was not designed to protect its occupants. While the speed may have been unlawful, it was well below the vehicle�s advertised capabilities,� Milam said in a statement. He added that Paul Walker survived the impact of the crash, but �burned to death because of Porsche�s defective design.� Earlier this year, attorneys for Porsche said Rodas, the driver of the vehicle, was to blame for the crash after Rodas� widow filed a lawsuit against the automaker alleging negligence and wrongful death, among other claims. Walker�s death led to a temporary halt in production of Furious 7, an action movie in the Fast & Furious franchise about illegal street car racing. The film was released this year after Walker�s brothers helped finish his scenes.