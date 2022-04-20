Porn star says Donald Trump offered her $10k to spend night with him

Cleveland: Another woman has accused Donald Trump of sexual misconduct and alleged that she was offered USD 10,000 to come to his hotel room, threatening the Republican presidential nominee already fragile campaign, less than a month before the election day. At a news conference in Los Angeles, Jessica Drake, an adult film actress, said that she met Trump ten years ago at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, California. She was then invited to his suite after which she went there along with some her women friends. Drake, 42, alleged that Trump grabbed her and two other unidentified women tightly and kissed them without their "permission". She was later offered USD 10,000 for coming to his room. Later, an unknown person called on Trump's behalf, inviting her to come back to his room alone, which she refused. "After I returned to my room, I received a call from a man calling on Donald's behalf. He said that Donald wanted me to come back upstairs to his suite. I indicated that I did not wish to return," she said. "He asked me to return to his suite and have dinner with him. He also invited me to a party. I declined," she alleged. Donald then himself asked, "What do you want? How much?" offering USD 10,000, Drake, who was accompanied by attorney Gloria allred, said. Eleven woman have so far accused Trump of sexual misconduct since the leak of 2005 video in which he is seen making lewd remarks about woman, prompting a rare apology from the Republican presidential candidate. Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has refuted the charges claiming that the story is completely "false" and the "picture is one of thousands taken out of respect for people asking to have their picture taken with Trump."

"Trump does not know this person, does not remember this person and would have no interest in ever knowing her," the Campaign said. "This is just another attempt by the Clinton campaign to defame a candidate who just today is number one in three different polls," it said. "Anyone who would pay thugs to incite violence at a rally against American citizens, as was released on video, will stop at nothing. Just another example of the Clinton campaign trying to rig the election," said the Trump Campaign. Terming the allegation against him as "total fabrication" Trump had said that he would sue all women who have made false allegations against him. "They are trying to poison the mind of the American voters. Every woman lied when they came forward to hurt my campaign. Total fabrication, the events never happened, never. "All of these liars will be sued after the election is over," he said. "Just like we found out about these paid violent protesters, it was probably the DNC and the Clinton campaign that put forward these liars with their fabricated stories. But we will find out about their involvement at a later date through litigation and I look so forward to doing that," Trump said.