Porn Star Jesse Jane Booked For Domestic Violence

Los Angeles: Porn star Jesse Jane has been arrested for domestic violence in Oklahoma.

According to tmz.com, the adult actress, whose real name Cindy Taylor, was taken into custody by police in Moore on January 29 following a bust-up with her boyfriend, who was reportedly punched in the face, leaving him with a bloody and swollen left eye, while he also had a bite mark on his hand, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The boyfriend claimed the pair had been drinking the night before, and when he woke up, he found Jane throwing away his medication.

When the 39-year-old porn actress was confronted about her actions, she reportedly flew into a rage, accused her beau of using steroids, and physically attacked him.

Meanwhile, Jane argues she was the victim, telling officers her partner threw her against a wall, although she didn''t show any visible signs of injury.

Jane was sent to Cleveland County Jail, and was subsequently released.

--IANS