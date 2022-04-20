Population Control Law, Need Of The Hour: Bhagwat

Moradabad: Advocating for population control law, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has said here that this subject had been added in the Sangh's agenda, however, it was up to the Centre to take a decision regarding.

Speaking to the members of RSS and its affiliates on Thursday evening, the Sangh chief said that the population increase had taken a huge form, adding that the Sangh's view on this had always been in favour of two children, although it was the Union government's responsibility. During the session, the Sangh chief was talking about the RSS's views on the matter and it is up to the government to take a call in the matter.

He added that the government should make an act through which population can be controlled.

Responding to a question about the situation that arose after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), he said that it was for the benefit of the country but some people were opposing it.

"Following the abrogation of Article 370, there was an atmosphere of enthusiasm and self-confidence in the country. After that, the CAA came into the picture and there were protests against it. People who have doubts about it, should be made aware about its reality. It is everyone's responsibility. The doubts in the minds of the people should be cleared. There is no question of taking a step back in this matter," he said. Mr Bhagwat said that be it about the repealing of Article 370 or about implementing the CAA, the Sangh was standing entirely with the decision of the government on these things.

He asked the 'Swayamsevaks' to start an awareness drive and make the people cognizant about it.

Reacting to a question about the Sangh's role after the Supreme Court had given its verdict on the Ayodhya title suit, Mr Bhagwat said that after the formation of a Trust for the construction of the temple, the Sangh's work will be complete.

He said that the role of the Sangh in this case was only till a Trust was formed, after which the Sangh will separate itself from the matter.

Responding to another question, the Sangh chief said that Kashi-Mathura were never in the Sangh's agenda and nor they ever will be. UNI