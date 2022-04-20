Popular star of 50s, Nimmi passes away, Rishi Kapoor, Mahesh bhatt pay tribute

New Delhi: Popular Bollywood star of yesteryear Nimmi, who featured in hit films like 'Barsaat' and 'Deedar', passed away after a long illness, sources said on Thursday.

The sources said that Nimmi was admitted to a hospital in Juhu on Wednesday evening after she complained of breathlessness.

She breathed her last in the hospital on Wednesday night.

Nimmi will be buried at a cemetery in Reay Road in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon.

Nimmi, whose original name was Nawab Banoo, was given the screen name 'Nimmi', by filmmaker Raj Kapoor, who casted her in 'Barsaat'.

She went on to star in several films of the 1950s and 1960s including 'Aan' and 'Deedar'.

A popular star of the 50s and 60ss, Nimmi starred alongside several popular stars of the era like Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand and Ashok Kumar in films like 'Uran Khatola', 'Mere Mehboob', and ' Love And God'.

Several Bollywood celebrities expressed condolences on her death and paid tributes to her.

Mourning her death, actor Rishi Kapoor said, "RIP. Thank you, Nimmi aunty for all the blessings and love for Bobby on its premiere release. You were part of the RK family. Barsaat was your first film. Allah aapko jannat naseeb kare. Amen."

Expressing confidence, filmmaker Mahesh bhatt said, "You may win your hearts desire, but in the end you are cheated of it by death. Goodbye Nimmiji".

