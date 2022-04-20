Pooran, Chase named Windies vice-captains for New Zealand tour

St. Johns: Nicholas Pooran and Rostan Chase have been named as vice captains for respective T20I and Test series which the West Indies cricket team will be playing against New Zealand, Cricket West Indies announced on Thursday. Kieron Pollard will lead the side in three-match T20I series while Jason Holder will be performing captain's duties in the two Test matches.

"Roston Chase has been appointed vice captain of the West Indies Test team for this tour of New Zealand. He is an experienced player who is tactically aware and very purposeful in his approach to the game. He is readily willing to offer advice and discuss ideas with his fellow players and the coaches and I think will offer good leadership support to captain Jason Holder both on and off the field," said Roger Harper, CWI's lead selector.

"Nicholas Pooran continues in the role of vice-captain of the T20I Team for the tour of New Zealand. He was first named vice-captain for this format for the series against Afghanistan in 2019," he added.

All-rounder Chase has so far played 35 Test matches, scoring five centuries and collecting three five-wicket hauls with his off-spin bowling.

"I have been making strides in Test cricket since my debut back in 2016 and I see this new role as vice-captain as an honour. It is just for me to try and carry on and try to achieve great things for West Indies. It is all about offering support to the captain, coach and other players as we try to plan strategy and put more wins on the board," said Chase.

Pooran, on the other hand, is among the leading white-ball players with two half-centuries in 19 T20I innings and also averaging close to 50 in ODIs.

"I see this as another opportunity to learn and grow in the game. I was vice- captain for the tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year, so this is continuation of that work," said the 25-year-old.

"It's always good to share your knowledge as we look to continue the winning mentality. We were successful in Sri Lanka and this is a series we believe we can get more success against New Zealand," he added.

The three T20Is between New Zealand and the West Indies will be played on November 27, 29 and 30 while the two Tests will be played from December 3 and 11 respectively.

—IANS