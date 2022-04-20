Poor Dev Scenario In UP: LGP Criticises Govt For Bad Roads

Lucknow: The Lok Gathbandhan Party(LGP) has criticised the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for failing to improve the quality of infrastructural facilities, especially bad roads which have turned into major reason for the accidental deaths during the last few years.

Similarly the poor condition of government school buildings in rural areas present an extremely despicable condition belying the tall claims of the UP government, the LGP said. The spokesperson of the party said here on Tuesday that official data indicates highly unsafe roads in UP accounts for more deaths than any other state in the country.

The spokesperson said that during the last five years, 4415 people were killed in road accidents which is highest in the country. He said the report of committee on road safety has presented an alarming situation and has nailed the illusive claim of the previous Samajwadi Party government for having improved the road conditions in the state.

" Despite annual provision of huge funds for maintenance of roads and school buildings, but there has hardly been any improvement in the situation. While the SP government largely concentrated on Lucknow-Agra Expressway for certain inexplicable reasons, the present BJP government has turned its attention on Poorvanchal Expressway at the cost of other state roads," LGP said.

The spokesperson said it was shocking to know that children in Barabanki primary school were forced to sit in the classroom with umbrellas on their heads as roofs are leaking. "This is not an isolate cases, more or less similar situation is prevailing in most of the government run primary schools in the state," he said. The spokesperson said under the prevailing bad infrastructural condition the BJP government's much-hyped "investors summit" in February 2018 and thereafter "ground breaking ceremony" in July would not yield positive results as the entrepreneurs look for better road connectivity and other facilities before investing money anywhere. UNI