Poor Civic Condition: Allahabad HC Summons Top Officials

Lucknow: In the wake of the poor civic condition in the state capital, Allahabad High Court on Wednesday summoned the concerned senior government officials on March 23.

The Lucknow Bench has given orders to the top officials of the Municipal Corporation, Lower Division Assistant (LDA) and other departments to take more effective steps over the condition of sanitation, garbage collection and its disposal, solid waste management, accumulation of garbage on open spaces and the menace created by stray cattle.

Alongside, the court has also summoned the city commissioner, LDA vice-president and other officials for cooperation on fourth Monday of the month.

During the last hearing, the Court had ordered the officials to ensure that garbage is not thrown in open spaces and stray animals do not roam about on the streets. The court had also ordered the Municipal Corporation to run all the 'portable compactor transfer stations' made for garbage disposals, from 0800-2000 hrs every day.

A bench of Justices Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Rajan Rai gave the order on a petition regarding cleanliness in the city today.

Advocate Shailendra Singh Rajawat, Nyay Mitra appointed for the matter, told the court that not all the portable compactor transfer stations made for garbage disposal are working.

Only the station present outside the metro city was run for two days. At this point, the court ordered the running of these stations from 0800 to 2000 hrs. Mr Rajawat also presented some pictures of garbage disposed of in open spaces. On this, the Court gave strict orders to the Municipal Corporation to work on the civic conditions. UNI