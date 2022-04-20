Poonam Pandey�s next is a horror film

Mumbai: Actress Poonam Pandey, who went bold with her debut film Nasha , will be next seen in a horror film. �I was in Mumbai recently when I got a call from a director asking for a meeting for a script narration. The film appealed to me so much that I have given my nod to be a part of the film on the same day. �It�s a horror film and I am doing a horror film for the first time. We will commence shooting shortly,� Poonam told IANS. The yet to be titled horror film is a Kannada movie and is scheduled to go on the floors by the middle of this month and the actress says that she is ready to showcase her scary side with this film. �My debut film, Nasha helped me showcase my romantic side and Malini & Co. exposed my macho side. Now this film is a perfect opportunity to showcase my scary side and prove my versatility by portraying different kinds of roles,� she said. The actress is said to have already begun her preparation for the role and is eager to go to great lengths to bring authenticity to her role.