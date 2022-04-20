Poonam Pandey to perform at Colombo casino on March 26

Poonam Pandey is all set to entertain fans with a performance to popular Bollywood chartbusters at a casino in Colombo on March 26. Actress Poonam Pandey is all set to entertain fans with a performance to popular Bollywood chartbusters at a casino in Colombo on March 26. �I will be going to Colombo and perform live and party for a few minutes with my fans at Bally�s Casino on March 26. I am sure it�s going to be a big hit,� Poonam said. Performing to some of the most popular Bollywood chartbusters, Poonam will be dressed in a sequin outfit topped by a feather boa. Poonam is currently busy travelling for her work commitments and event appearances. �March is a crazy month. It is as crazy as a film tour. There are so many appearances, performances lined up that it gets really crazy,� she said. Poonam became an online sensation for her pictures and sensational quotes, before making her debut with �Nasha�.