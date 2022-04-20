Showbiz
Poonam Pandey plans special surprise for Mahendra Singh Dhoni�s team on March 24!
The Cricket World Cup is on everyone�s minds and the fame crazy babe is back with another antic� As the Indian cricket team stays hot under Captain Cool, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Poonam Pandeyhas a surprise for the boys �down under�.�
Poonam has planned a huge surprise on March 24, for cricket and Poonam�fans. Poonam will go live with an act set to stun her fans and calm�her critics down. Poonam Pandey became a household name with her wicket ways during the�2011 world cup. She plays ball yet again. Will she do what she promised to do after the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup? Mauka, Mauka!