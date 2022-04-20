Poonam Pandey Claims Google Banned Her App

Mumbai: Actress Poonam Pandey says that her newly launched app, which she promised would have "bold" content, has been banned by Google.

"I don't know why. I see many adult magazines on Play Store and App Store. It's interesting that on one hand, Google Play Store is suspending the app and on the other, some fans are 'complaining' that I am not even nude in the photos," Poonam said about the app, which she unveiled on Monday.

Google India is yet to comment on the development.

She had also tweeted: "Google has suspended the app, but Android users can directly download #ThePoonamPandeyApp from my website."

Despite the 'ban', she seemed to be happy.

She said: "I am very happy with the response as we got 15,000 downloads in less than 15 minutes." She said her team had decided that till the time the issue is resolved, everyone could download the app from her official website.

"I would like to appeal to my fans, don't get disheartened. The issue shall be resolved soon," she added.

She was last seen doing a special appearance in the 2017 film "Aa Gaya Hero", which starred Govinda. Poonam had made headlines for promising to go topless if the Indian cricket team won the World Cup in 2011.