Poonam Pandey calls herself �stupid�

Poonam Pandey sent her fans on the virtual world into a tizzy with �Jingle b**bs�, her racy twist to Christmas carol �Jingle bells�. She says she sometimes find her videos stupid, but is glad her fans love them. The actress, who has oft grabbed headlines for her bold nature, enjoys a wide fan following of 726,000 on Twitter, and the video has registered over one million views on YouTube. �All my videos are getting good hits. It feels good that you upload a 47-second video which is so stupid and I�ll myself term it stupid, but people love it. Though I�m stupid, but people still love me,� she said. Poonam, who made her debut down south with the action romance �Malini & Co� last year, didn�t expect the response to �Jingle b**bs�. She said: �I never expected that I�ll receive such a great response. I thought it was a stupid video, it was silly. It was only done in a funny manner because I know what I�m doing. I didn�t expect it to go viral.� Meanwhile, Poonam has also signed two �huge� projects, but she can�t reveal much about them at the moment. She also has the film �Helen� in her kitty.