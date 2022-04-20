Pooja Misrra slaps Rs 100 cr defamation case against Sunny Leone

Mumbai:�Big Boss season 5 contestant and model Pooja Misrra has slapped a case against film star Sunny Leone in the Bombay High Court demanding Rs 100 crore compensation for allegedly �defaming her�. �Adjourned�beyond vacation,� said Justice Naresh Patil, who was sitting in a division bench, when the matter was called out before the court. The petitioner was not present. Pooja contended in her petition that she was a popular contestant of TV show �Big Boss 5�, and Sunny had entered the show much later. She alleged that Sunny had given defamatory interviews in a section of the media, and this was done out of �malice and jealousy� towards her. Pooja also alleged that Sunny had attributed motives against her in an impugned article in a city newspaper and said her reputation had been damaged in public eye, because of which she had to break her fixed deposits and withdraw her savings, thereby suffering losses to the tune of Rs 70 lakhs. The petitioner urged the court to issue process against Sunny Leone under IPC sections 500 (defamation) read with 120(b) (conspiracy). The matter is expected come up for hearing in June 2016 after summer vacations of the high court.