Mumbai: Actress Pooja Hegde has wrapped up a schedule for her upcoming film "Radhe Shyam" starring Prabhas.

Pooja posted a picture on her Instagram Stories. In the image, the actress is looking at the camera as she is seen sitting on a backseat of a car.

Pooja Hegde wraps up 'Radhe Shyam' schedule

"Schedule wrap on #RadheShyam after a long 30 day schedule… Now home for a fleeting second (airplane emoji)… Hyderabad — Bombay (airplane emoji)," she wrote on the picture.

Prabhas will romance actress Pooja Hegde in the film.



"Radhe Shyam" is a period romantic-drama. The multi-lingual film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, "Radhe Shyam" will see a theatrical release in 2021.

—IANS