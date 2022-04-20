    Menu
    Pooja Hegde wraps up 'Radhe Shyam' schedule

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Actress Pooja Hegde has wrapped up a schedule for her upcoming film "Radhe Shyam" starring Prabhas.

    Pooja posted a picture on her Instagram Stories. In the image, the actress is looking at the camera as she is seen sitting on a backseat of a car.

    "Schedule wrap on #RadheShyam after a long 30 day schedule… Now home for a fleeting second (airplane emoji)… Hyderabad — Bombay (airplane emoji)," she wrote on the picture.

    Prabhas will romance actress Pooja Hegde in the film.

    "Radhe Shyam" is a period romantic-drama. The multi-lingual film is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

    Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, "Radhe Shyam" will see a theatrical release in 2021.

    —IANS

