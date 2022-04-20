Pooja Bisht opens up on her role in 'Flawed'

Mumbai: "I play the character of Soumya. She is a strong, independent girl in everyone's eyes, but at the same time she bears the scar of her father's absence after he abandoned her, along with her younger sister and mother, for another woman, putting responsibilities on her shoulders," says Pooja.

"Just the idea of love itself nauseated her and because of this she is unable to have a healthy relationship with anyone, and she doesn't want to open herself to anybody. Yet a little part of her wants a father figure in her life because she is tired of the responsibilities. An internal search for broken people like herself leads her from time to time towards the greater unknown," she added.

The series also stars Rajniesh Duggall, Sumit Manak, Ashok Pathak and Sammratt Kapoor. It is directed by Dheeraj Singh Padiyar.

—IANS