Ponting gets busy with Australia nets just days after IPL final

Sydney: All-rounder Marcus Stoinis on Saturday said that the Australian team is looking to get extra competitive against India skipper Virat Kohli as he is likely to have more motivation to score runs in the limited-overs series and the first Test before returning home for the birth of his first child.

Stoinis has a fair grasp of Kohli, who had not just been his skipper at the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the past but had also fallen to him twice in One-day Internationals last year.

The fast-bowling all-rounder had done well for RCB in the 2019 edition, averaging over 52 in 10 matches, but was surprisingly released ahead of the 2020 season and went to Delhi Capitals (DC). He showed why RCB made a mistake by releasing him, scoring 352 runs and picking 17 wickets to star in DC's run to IPL final this year.

The 31-year-old said they have plans for Kohli, who he dismissed in the ODI series early in 2019 and also during the World Cup.

"We have our strategies, we have had things that have worked in the past. At times though those plans haven't worked and he has made some runs. Obviously, he is a great player and against all these players you do what you want to do, have your plans and on the day you get extra competitive and hope it all falls on your side of the court," said Stoinis while speaking to the media on Saturday.

The Western Australian, however, said that missing the last three Tests will not take motivation away from Kohli.

"Don't worry about Virat. He is up for every single game he is playing. Maybe, there will be extra motivation. I am sure he will be ready to go. As I said he is getting home for the birth of his child which is the right decision, so I am sure he will be extra motivated."

—IANS