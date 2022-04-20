Pondy PWD Minister A Namassivayam suspended from Cong party temporarily

Puducherry: Puducherry Public Works Minister A Namassivayam was suspended temporarily from the Congress party on Monday.

PCC President A V Subramanian told news persons that Mr Namassivayam is being temporarily suspended from the primary membership of the party on charges of indulging in 'anti-party' activities.

He said Mr Namassivayam was given full rights and functioned freely as a Minister.

However, he 'betrayed ' the Congress Party, the PCC President said, adding that action will be initiated against those who follow Mr Namassivayam.

—UNI