Pondy PWD Minister A Namassivayam suspended from Cong party temporarily

Puducherry: Puducherry Public Works Minister A Namassivayam was suspended temporarily from the Congress party on Monday.
PCC President A V Subramanian told news persons that Mr Namassivayam is being temporarily suspended from the primary membership of the party on charges of indulging in 'anti-party' activities.
He said Mr Namassivayam was given full rights and functioned freely as a Minister.
However, he 'betrayed ' the Congress Party, the PCC President said, adding that action will be initiated against those who follow Mr Namassivayam.
