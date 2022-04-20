Pondy Cabinet yet to be expanded

Puducherry: The Puducherry Cabinet is yet to be expanded even after 21 days Mr N Rangaswamy of the N R Congress sworn-in as the Chief Minister as the N R Congress and BJP were yet to break the deadlock on the issue of the post of Deputy Chief Minister and the number of Ministers each party should share.

It may be noted that the N R Congress and BJP forged an alliance and fought the assembly election in the Union Territory in which the N R Congress had won 10 seats and the BJP six.

Following this, the BJP gave a letter of support to the N R Congress following which Mr Rangaswamy alone sworn-in as the Chief Minister on May 7.

However, Mr Rangaswamy was tested positive for Coronavirus and admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, delaying the process of formation of the Cabinet.

Mr Rangaswamy who reached Puducherry after recovery on May 17 went into quarantine and came out on May 26 to take oath as a legislator when all others took oath as members of the territorial assembly.

Lt.Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had already administered the oath of office to Mr K Lakshminarayanan, the pro-term Speaker.

Mr Rangaswamy is yet to approve the post of a sixth minister and Deputy Chief minister which is so far not in force in Puducherry.

Irate over this, BJP charged that Rangaswamy alone is delaying the entire process.

When the BJP gave the letter of support, Mr Rangaswamy agreed to share three ministers each including a Deputy Chief Minister.

With apprehension that the BJP may reign him in the case of Deputy Chief Minister post to the party, Mr Rangaswamy is reluctant and is also reportedly avoiding phone calls from the Union Ministers.

In the meantime, in a bid to dictate terms with Rangaswamy, the Union government nominated three BJP activists to the territorial assembly even before the elected members took oath and swelled the number of BJP members in the house to nine.

They also managed to obtain the support of three independent members of the total six in the assembly, taking the party's strength to 12.

Now one will have to wait and watch the political move of Mr.Rangaswamy.

