Pondicherry University shut for 5 days amid Covid spike

Puducherry: Faced with a sudden upsurge in the number of Covid infections among the staff, students and faculty, the authorities of Pondicherry University on Thursday decided to close the campus for five days from April 23 to April 27.

A circular issued by the university registrar stated that the move is aimed at restricting the spread of the pandemic on the campus. However, essential services will remain unaffected during this period.

All the PhD scholars and inmates of the varsity hostels have been asked to vacate their rooms before April 25. The hostel mess will not function from April 26 onwards.

The students have been advised to leave for their respective hometowns immediately. The registrar said that information regarding reopening of hostels will be announced on the university website at a later date.

Entry to the varsity premises has also been barred to non-resident PhD scholars and PG students till further notice.

--IANS