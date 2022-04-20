Pompeo To Visit India In Late June

Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to the Indo-Pacific from June 24 to 30 for security talks with key partner nations in the region, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Secretary Pompeo will travel to the Indo Pacific region on June 24-30 to broaden and deepen our partnership with key countries to advance our shared goal of a free and open Indo Pacific," Ortagus said. "The Secretary's first stop will be in New Delhi, India."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent election victory provides an excellent opportunity for him to implement his vision for a strong and prosperous India that plays a leading role in the global stage" Ortagus said.

Ahead of the visit, Mr Pompeo shall also address US-India business council India Idea Summit at US Chamber of Commerce on June 12 where he will layout the elements of a cooperative agenda. The Secretary will then head to Sri Lanka's capital city of Colombo where he will discuss April's terrorist attacks and opportunities for bilateral cooperation based on commitments to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region, Ortagus said.

Pompeo will next visit the Japanese city of Osaka to participate in the G-20 Summit held from June 28 to 29, she said. On the sidelines of the summit, she added, Pompeo will join US President Donald Trump in a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for talks on the denuclearization of North Korea.

Following the summit, Pompeo will accompany Trump on a trip to South Korea to meet with President Moon Jae-in to discuss the bilateral partnership including efforts to denuclearize North Korea, according to the spokesperson. UNI