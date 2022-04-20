Pompeo threatens actions against China over visa restrictions of US officials

Washington DC: The United States on Monday (local time) threatened to take action against China after Beijing announced to restrict visas of American officials who have "behaved extremely badly" on the issue of Hong Kong.

"The Chinese Communist Party's threats to restrict visas for US citizens is the latest example of Beijing's refusal to accept responsibility for breaking its commitment to the people of Hong Kong. We will not be deterred from taking action to respond," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a tweet.

Pompeo's response comes hours after Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced the restrictions and said that any efforts by the US to hinder Beijing's introduction of national security law in Hong Kong "would not succeed".

"In view of the erroneous actions of the US, China has decided to impose visa restrictions on US individuals who behave egregiously on Hong Kong-related issues," Zhao said, without saying who or how many would be targetted.

Meanwhile, China on Tuesday passed the controversial national security legislation for Hong Kong.

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), the law approved by the National People's Congress Standing Committee is expected to carry a maximum penalty of life in jail, contrary to earlier indications of a 10-year limit. (ANI)



