Pompeo claims 'electoral fraud' at Venezuela's elections

Washington: US State Secretary Mike Pompeo has challenged the legitimacy of the parliamentary elections hels in Venezuela on Sunday, saying that there would not be representation of the people's opinion at the new parliament due to "electoral fraud."

The elections to Venezuela's National Assembly took place on Sunday.

Pompeo took to Twitter to express his disapproval of the elections

"Venezuela's electoral fraud has already been committed. The results announced by the illegitimate Maduro regime will not reflect the will of the Venezuelan people. What's happening today is a fraud and a sham, not an election,".

Over 100 political parties and associations are participating in the electoral process. Thought more than 20 parties, including the opposition bloc of Juan Guaido, a failed coup leader, have refused to participate in the election.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said that he was ready to resign if the opposition wins the Sunday elections.

Maduro voted earlier in the day, following up by calling on all political forces to engage in an inclusive national dialogue after the elections.

