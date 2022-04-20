Pompeo Calls Nepal FM, Reaffirms Bilateral Cooperation & Reviews $7.3 Bn Virus Assistance Given By US

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke over phone with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Gyawali during which both the sides reaffirmed bilateral ties including ongoing cooperation to address shared challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said.

Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Gyawali reviewed the $ 7.3 million in COVID-19 assistance that the United States has provided to date to Nepal, which builds on the $ 600 million in health programming assistance that the United States has provided over the past two decades, and the two leaders pledged to remain in contact on issues of mutual concern, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Wednesday.

—PTI