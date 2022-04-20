Pomp, Pageantry Mark R-Day Celebrations In UP

Lucknow: The 69th Republic Day was celebrated in the capital and other parts of Uttar Pradesh with pomp and pageantry on Friday, amid tight security.

Governor Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the celebrations at the main parade event held in front of the Vidhan Sabha building.

Naik took the salute at the parade, led by Lt Col Rajat Singh Panwar. Tableaux of various government departments and schools were taken out afterwards as people cheered the participants.

The theme of religious tourism echoed in the government tableaux.

Adityanath unfurled the Tricolour at his official 5, Kalidas Marg residence. This was his first Republic Day as Chief Minister. In a message, he exhorted the people to contribute in their own way to the prosperity and development of the nation.

Adityanath said the government was implementing and introducing various schemes for comprehensive development and prosperity of all sections of society.

The government, he pointed out, was ensuring more participation of people in the government administration, solving peoples' problems, development of social tribes, ecological balance and environmental conservation, employment programmes, healthcare and security, promoting education, development of industries, social welfare, women security and empowerment and police reforms.