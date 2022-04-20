Polythene From Other States Being Used Illegally In UP: Minister

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government today reiterated its commitment to strictly ban polythene in the state but blamed the adjoining states for supplying it illegally used by shopkeepers and others. Forest and Environment Minister Dara Singh Chauhan, replying to a question in the Assembly, said the government was committed to implementing strictly the ban of polythene in the state. He also blamed the previous Samajwadi Party government for doing nothing to implement the ban even after they got around a year after notifying the ban on January 21, 2016 on the directives of the Allahabad High Court. The Minister said several production units in the state has been locked or closed who were producing polythene less than 20 micron. He, however, blamed that now the suppliers from nearby state are supplying illegal polythene leading to violation of the order. SP member Shailendra Yadav, along with other members raised the issue with alleging that several cows and buffaloes are dying after consuming polythene in the state. Replying to another question, Mr Chauhan said the government was holding a survey on the quantum of requirement woods in the state for allowing the saw mills to ply. "The saw mills were banned by the orders of the court but now after other adjoining states have opened several such mills, now UP government has ordered a survey to find out where the saw mill is required," he added. The Minister said the government was making all effort to make Ami river in Gorakhpur pollution-free along with other state rivers. Mr Singh, who also holds the department of horticulture, said his government was doing everything to provide relief to the potato farmers as the state is the largest producer of potato in the country. A record 1.20 lakh metric tonne of potato, which is 92 per cent of the total production last season has been stored in the cold storage. Irrigation Minister Dharampal Singh said the government has filled up 30,625 ponds and lakes in the state till June 30 . He said while 16328 were filled through canals and rest by using tubewells. Deputy Chief Minister and PWD minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said 100 state highways in UP would be converted at par as national highway very soon. UNI