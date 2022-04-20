Polythene Ban: HC Summons All DMs Of U'khand

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the district magistrates of all 13 districts of the state to appear before it on March 17 and submit their reports on implementation of its earlier order banning polythene.

The court directive came on a PIL complaining of non-implementation of the earlier court order in this regard.

A division bench of Justice Rajeev Sharma and Justice Alok Singh of the high court asked all the DMs of the state to appear in person before it on March 17 when the PIL comes up for next hearing and submit their reports on implementation of the said order. The ban on polythene was enforced as part of efforts to save Ganga.PTI