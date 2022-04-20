Polyglots Galore In Meghalaya

Believe it or not --- virtually, veritably --- Polyglots, more or less all, in the country's 18th state, extremely low profile, unassuming Meghalaya, formed --- rather carved out of Assam --- in April 2, 1070.

Almost 100% literate, the denizens of Meghalaya are fluent in English, Hindi, Assamese, Khasi (its link languages are : Khasia, Khasee, Cossyah, Kyi), Bodo, Garo (its link languages are : A'we, Chisak, A'beng, Ganching, Kamrup, A'chick, Datta, Matchi), Pnar, Mizo, Bengali, Amri, Atong, Biate, Gangte, Hajong, Karbi, Koch, Sylheti ( language of Chittagong, Bangladesh), Nepali and Urdu in many a case.

Interestingly, each of these languages is distinctly different from each other in terms of dialects, words, sentences, expressions, grammer, pronunciation/s, style of talking and very parlance itself.

More or less all Meghalaya-people of all hues speak to each other in all the languages depending on their mood, wishes, scope, vibe etc.

Politicians, Administrators, Sociologists, Ministers, Legal People, Bureaucrats etc of all hues in that 'Abode of Mountains' (English for Meghalaya) are amazingly fluent in all these languages and they are virtually virtuoso in all of them. Relevantly, many of them fluently speak Naga (of Nagaland), Mizo (Mizoram), Tirupari (of Tripura) etc. All the dialects have their distinctively different expressions complete with jokes, abuses, double entendres, lucid tales, folklores etc typical of each language distinctly.

Present Chief Minister of Meghalaya Oxford educated Conrad Sangma describing the Meghalites' Polyglot Status to THE HAWK says: "Meghalaya indeed is a rarest of rare example in the country wherein, the state's masses are far ahead of others in the country in terms of knowing languages and communicating in those languages as effortlessly, fluently as English, Hindi, even Sanskrit in many cases. Its indeed hats off to the People of Meghalaya. The Country can easily use their services in uniting India through languages and that way, the people of the country will be familiarised with the Meghalaya languages and at the same time will naturally impart their respective languages in the Meghalayaites. ...India indeed will be complete then."