Polling stations open in US state of Vermont

Washington: Polling stations in the US state of Vermont opened on Tuesday morning for the presidential election.

The polling station opened at 5 a.m. (local time) across the northeastern state located in the New England region, the BBC reported.



The state has voted Democrat since 1992, in the 2016 presidential election, party candidate Hillary Clinton won 56.68 per cent of the votes, while then Republican candidate trailed 30.27 per cent.



Before Vermont, the first ballots were cast earlier Tuesday in Dixville Notch and Millsfield, two small towns in the state of New Hampshire.



According to the latest RealClearPolitics polling average, incumbent Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was leading Trump by 6.7 percentage points nationally, but only by 2.8 percentage points in top battleground states, including Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Arizona.



Voters have already cast more than 98 million ballots in early voting ahead of Election Day, according to the latest tally from the US Elections Project.



Besides the Trump-Biden race, all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will also be in the fray on Tuesday.



More than a dozen state and territorial governorships, among many other state and local posts, will also be contested.



