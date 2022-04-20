Polling Begins In Hamirpur Assembly Bypoll

Lucknow: Polling for Hamirpur Assembly bypoll in Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh commenced at 0700 hours on Monday under tight security arrangements.

Ajay Kumar Shukla, Chief Electoral Officer of UP said that polling has started under elaborate security arrangements for the free and fair conduct of the bypoll in Hamirpur.

Polling will be held from 0700 hrs to 1800 hrs, while counting of votes will take place on September 27, Mr Shukla said. Total nine candidates are in the poll fray. Prominent among them are Yuwraj Singh (BJP), Hardeepak Nishad (Congress), Manoj Kumar Prajapati (SP), Naushad Ali (BSP) and Jamal Alam Mansoori (Communist Party of India).

The by-election, the first to be held after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, has been necessitated due to the disqualification of sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel following his conviction in a murder case. Hamirpur assembly seat, which has been hit by floods, given a new facility to the voters by the Election Commission that electorate can cast their votes through Quick Reaction(QR) code slip issued by the authorities.

This system is being introduced for the first time as a pilot project in 5 booths of the seat. Chief Electoral Officer, Mr Shukla said,"572 EVM, 572 ballot unit and 619 VVPAT machines will be used in the elections. There are total 4.01 lakh voters in Hamirpur assembly seat which includes 2.20 lakh male and 1.81 lakh female."

"A total of 257 polling stations and 476 polling booth have been set up in the constituency and provision of web casting has been made at 52 polling booths," he added.

The Election commission for keeping vigil on the election has deployed one general observer and one expenditure observer for the bypoll. Besides this 36 sector magistrates, 4 zonal magistrates and 35 micro observers have also deployed for the free fair and peaceful conduct of the polling, Mr Shukla said. The CEO said 2,096 state employees have been deployed on election duty for the polling. UNI