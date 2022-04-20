Poll Results, Holi, Terror Threat Give UP Police A Sleepless Night

Lucknow: With the security agencies on their toes, at least three to four suspected militants of the local ISIS module busted in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday last have given the Anti-Terrorists Squad (ATS) sleuths the slip, the coming days will be a litmus test for the state police in maintaining peace and communal harmony. Besides the apprehension of possible terror attack, the announcement of results of the Assembly elections on March 11, followed by the festival of colours Holi on March 13, is giving sleepless nights to senior administrative officers, who have requested the Centre to delay the withdrawal of Central forces by at least a week after announcement of results, to check post poll violence. Meanwhile, ATS has also been deployed at Imambara in Lucknow and Dewa Sharif in Barabanki following inputs that the ISIS plans to attack the two by the end of this month. Yesterday a brief checking drive was conducted in DevaSharif. The Centre had given around 700 companies of Central forces to UP to conduct free and fair polls, of these around 100 companies would stay back for the counting process. The administration has already banned victory processions by winning candidates and has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the entire state. The ATS of UP Police gunned down a suspected ISIS module member Mohammad Safiullah in Kakori area of the state capital late Tuesday night, after an 11-hour-long cross-firing. The ATS has also arrested three persons involved in this module — two from Kanpur and one from Etawah. ''Our officers are already on the job to trace out the remaining suspected militants, who managed to escape during Tuesday's operation in Kanpur, Unnao, Etawah and Lucknow,'' disclosed ADG (Law and Order) Daljeet Chowdhary here today, while confirming that they have sent an SOS and alerted the security forces to prevent any terror strike in the state. Mr Chowdhary said they had also directed the district police chiefs and other senior officers to take all preventive steps, particularly to avert any post-poll violence or during the celebration of Holi. Sources disclosed that security had been beefed up along the 550-kilometre-long India-Nepal border following the threat perception. The sources said all the people crossing the border were being checked thoroughly and special watch was being kept on the no man's land and rough terrain. Police have started checking and frisking people at all railway and bus stations and at other important crowded places, in the wake of alert in the state. UNI