Poll Process To Start Tomorrow, Following Notification Of 1st Phase In 73 Segments Of West UP

Lucknow: The process for seven-phase Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will set rolling from tomorrow when Election Commission of India(ECI) will notify the first phase of polling in 73 assembly segments in 15 districts of Western parts of the state. With the notification, nominations would be accepted for the first phase of polling which will continue till January 24. The nominations would be scrutinised on January 25 and January 27 is the last date of withdrawals of the nominations. The polling for the first phase of elections would be held on February 11. The polling dates of other six phases are on February, 15,19,23,27, March 4 and 8. Counting of votes for all the seven phases would be taken up on March 11. The first phase is very crucial for both the BJP and the BSP who are staking claim to form the next government while, the ruling SP is set to go for an alliance with Congress and RLD to try to counter the other two. The communal sensitive belt of the western UP would be hounded by the the Muzaffarnagar riots, Kairana exodus and Bulandshahr rape cases during the campaigning. Meanwhile, the election office here today said that all arrangements for the issue of the notification for the first phase of elections have been completed. State Additional CEO Balkar Singh would be holding a video-conferencing with the district election officers and other police officials of the 15 districts of the first phase today. The Election Commission officials will take the stock of the situation and will aware the officials about the rules and regulations to be maintained during the nomination process. During the 2012 Assembly polls, SP and BSP won 24 seats each in these 73 segments while BJP won 11, Congress 5 and RLD 9 . The total voters in the state who would cast their franchise in 1,47,148 booths in 403 assembly segment is 14,12,53,172 in which 7,68,09,778 are male , 6,44,36,122 are females and 7272 are of the third gender. Sahibabad Assembly segment in Ghaziabad district going to polls in the first phase, has the distinction of having the highest voters as well as the polling stations in the state. Sahibabad has 8,36,214 voters and 835 polling booths. The 15 districts for four divisional commissionaire going to polls in the first phase are Shamli, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hatras, Kasganj, Etah, Mathura, Agra and Ferozabad. According to the schedule, second phase in 67 constituencies will be held on January 20, third phase in 69 constituencies on January 24, fourth phase in 53 segments on January 30, fifth phase in 53 segments on February 2, sixth phase in 49 segments on February 8 and seventh and the last phase in 40 segments on February 11. The first phase polling on February 11 would be held in the Assembly segments of Kairana, Thana Bhawan, Shamli, Budhana, Charthawal, Purqazi (SC), Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Meerapur, Chhaprauli, Baraut, Baghpat, Siwalkhas, Sardhana, Hastinapur (SC), Kithore, Meerut Cantt, Meerut, Meerut South, Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modi Nagar, Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Dhaulana, Hapur (SC) and Garhmukteshwar. Other Assembly segments where polling would be held, include Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, Syana, Anupshahr, Debai, Shikarpur, Khurja (SC), Khair (SC), Barauli, Atrauli, Chharra, Koil, Aligarh, Iglas (SC), Chhata, Mant, Goverdhan, Mathura, Baldev (SC), Hathras (SC), Sadabad, Sikandra Rao, Etmadpur, Agra Cantt. (SC), Agra South, Agra North, Agra Rural (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Kheragarh, Fatehabad, Bah, Tundla (SC), Jasrana, Firozabad, Shikohabad, Sirsaganj, Aliganj, Etah, Marhara, Jalesar (SC), Kasganj, Amanpur and Patiyali. UNI