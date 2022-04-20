Poll fever goes high with wall paintings in Kolkata streets

Kolkata: Soon after the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal, the wall paintings and flexes are all set to intensify the poll fever in the city.

Be it TMC candidate Aroop Biswas from Tollygunj or Jawed Khan from Kasba, the walls in south Kolkata have been adorned with party's 'joda phool' (double flower) symbol and candidate names.

The flexes across the city are dominated by TMC slogan "Bangla nijer meyekei chaye" (Bengal wants its own daughter) featuring Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Some of the graffiti also has catchy lines, like "Jokhon daki tokhon payi, Arup da ke abar chai" (Whenever we call Arup Biswas is accessible). Arup Biswas is TMC's candidate from Tollygunj.ANI